Training for jail warder recruits gets under way in Tiruchi

Basic training for 124 Grade II Jail Warder recruits selected by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board got under way here on Monday.

The six-month training would be held at the Jail Warders Training School inside the Central Prison complex here

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan released the training guide during the inaugural of the programme.

Addressing the recruits, Mr. Karthikeyan said the training would serve as the foundation while discharging their professional duty and facing the challenges.

He advised them to remain disciplined in their private lives as well.