Training for farmers

A training programme in memory of Nel Jayaraman on preparation of natural inputs for farming activity will be held at Kadagambadi in Kudavasal taluk in Tiruvarur district on December 8.

The one-day programme, organised by Isha Agro Movement in association with Thaaiman Traditional Agri Related Producer Company, will focus on preparation of different types of natural inputs such as jeevamirtham, ganajeevamirtham and agni asthram to increase productivity and quality of crops.

Participants will be given hands-on training in preparing chemical-free insecticides, according to a press release.

Those interested in participating may contact the following phone numbers 93856 22188 or 94433 37401 for registration.