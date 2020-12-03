Training for farmers on water-saving technology

TIRUCHI

About 50 farmers from rainfed areas in Neiveli village in Tiruchi district participated in off-campus training on ‘Green manure - alternate wetting and drying irrigation’ (AWDI) organised by Sugarcane Research Station, Sirugmani, at Perur on Thursday.

The training was organised under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project implemented by Water Technology Centre, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Sugarcane Research Station, Sirugamani, in Aiyyar Sub-basin.

Alternate wetting and drying is a water-saving technology that farmers can apply to reduce irrigation and water consumption in rice fields without decreasing yield. The technology of using green manure and AWDI helps conserve up to 40% of water in paddy cultivation.

A capacity building programme was also conducted with lectures on “Green Manure - Alternate Wetting and Drying Irrigation (AWDI) – Rice follow pulse ” by scientists from Sugarcane Research Station, Sirugamani.

N. Tamilselvan, Professor and Head, SRS,Sirugamani, spoke on the importance of rice cultivation using roto puddler ploughing and semi-dwarf rice varieties.

Scientist in-charge of the scheme, M. Sakila, explained the significance of green manure in maintaining soil physical properties and microbial population for further cultivation of rice through AWDI system and efficiency in maintenance of water.

S. Mohan, Teaching Assistant (PBG), explained the technology of rice follow pulses for boosting farmers income.

M. Mathialagan, Teaching Assistant (ENT), spoke on management of pests in rice, according to a press release from SRS, Sirugamani.