Training for farmers on maintenance of machineries

02 December 2021 20:36 IST

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Sirugamani here organised an on-campus training programme on repair and maintenance of farm machines on Thursday. About 50 farmers, and tractor and power tiller operators from Andhanallur, Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Thottiyam and Musiri blocks participated in the programme.

About 30 farm machineries were showcased and maintenance procedures were demonstrated. Four row paddy transplanter machine was operated and demonstrated in the KVK farm. The programme was inaugurated by V. Thirupathi, Dean, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Kumulur.

Technical address was given by S. S. Sivakumar, Professor and Head, Farm Machinery and Power Engineering. Hands on training was given by P. Kamaraj, Assistant Professor, with the help of farm machinery workshop technicians.