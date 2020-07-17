Training for constable recruits resumes

TIRUCHI

After having been suspended for over 100 days, training for 393 Recruit Woman Constables selected to serve in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) resumed at the RPF Zonal Training Centre here on Thursday.

The eight-month long training, which commenced in November last year at the RPF Zonal Training Centre, was suspended in late March when the lockdown was clamped in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The trainees hailing from various parts of the country had to head back home due to the lockdown. They began to arrive at the training centre late last month after being asked by the RPF authorities for recommencement of their training. However, the trainees had to remain in quarantine at the training centre upon arrival in batches as a precautionary measure in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

A senior RPF officer said after completion of their quarantine period permission was sought from the District Collector for recommencement of training here. Consequent to the permission accorded by the Collector, the training resumed on Thursday morning, the officer added. All necessary safety precautions and steps were being taken at the training centre in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 in Tiruchi and elsewhere. Personal distancing was being ensured during the training sessions as well as at the barracks where the trainees have been accommodated, the officer further said.

The training which comprises outdoor and indoor sessions for the recruits was being organised as per the schedule outlined by the RPF authorities. The outdoor training includes yoga, squad drill, running, training in handling arms and ammunition. The indoor sessions cover a host of subjects including law, working of railway, railway act and other acts taken by a team of 30 instructors drawn from various ranks of the RPF.

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19, the recruits were now being given kabasura kudineer, ginger tea and soup to improve their immunity, the officer further said. Upon completion of training and passing out parade, the trainees would be sent to various RPF posts for field-level practical training. Another officer said training also resumed at the Railway Protection Special Force V Battalion at Tiruchi separately for another group of 297 recruit women constables.