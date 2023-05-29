May 29, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Free training under the ‘Naan Mudalvan’ scheme for college students in Tiruvarur district appearing for exams to jobs in the Central Government commenced on Monday.

Inaugurating the training programme at Thiru.Vi.Ka. Government Arts College, Tiruvarur, Collector T. Charusree asked the students to create opportunities for their successful careers by themselves. Asking them to be confident about achieving their goals, she urged them to ensure the highest number of Central Government jobs were garnered by the candidates from Tamil Nadu.

Services of qualified and experienced professors would be utilised to train around 150 candidates appearing for the competitive examinations such as the Staff Selection Commission, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection and others for nearly 100 days, she added.

