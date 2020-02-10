Tiruchirapalli

Trainee forest officers at butterfly conservatory

Newly recruited Forest Rangers from different States currently undergoing training in Tamil Nadu being taken around the lush green tropical butterfly at Srirangam on Sunday to explain to them about the role of the conservatory in the protection of butterfly species.

The 35-member team from other States is currently undergoing training at Tamil Nadu Forest Academy in Coimbatore

A group of newly recruited forest range officers from different States — undergoing training in Coimbatore — were taken on a field visit to the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam on Sunday. The objective was to enlighten the new recruits about the conservatory’s functioning and its primary role in conservation of the species.

The 35-member team, which included a few women officers, spent nearly half-a-day at the 25-acre conservatory located between the Cauvery and the Coleroon and were comprehensively briefed about the facility.

Since December last, the forest rangers from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Mizoram have been undergoing an 18-month training course at Tamil Nadu Forest Academy in Coimbatore.

The course contents include computer applications in forestry, application of geographical information system (GPS) and forest economics.

