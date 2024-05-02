ADVERTISEMENT

Trainee doctor dies after giving birth to twins in government hospital in Pudukottai

May 02, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

She reportedly died of bleeding after being delivered of twins; both the infants have been kept in an incubator at a private hospital in Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old trainee doctor from Karambakkudi in Pudukottai district died on Tuesday after giving birth to twins at Ranee’s Government Memorial Hospital (RGMH) in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Anjutha, a postgraduate student, was rushed to the hospital where she was a trainee obstetrician on Tuesday after she developed severe labour pain.

According to the health officials, she had complaints of shortness of breath and the medical team comprising colleagues performed an immediate Caesarean-section. She died of bleeding after delivering twin boys. Both the babies have been kept in an incubator at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors promptly attended to her. Unfortunately, the patient had suffered from premature separation of the placenta with twin pregnancy. She passed away due to post-partum haemorrhage,” said Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services S. Sripriya Thenmozhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US