Trainee doctor dies after giving birth to twins in government hospital in Pudukottai

May 02, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 26-year-old trainee doctor from Karambakkudi in Pudukottai district died on Tuesday after giving birth to twins at Ranee’s Government Memorial Hospital (RGMH) in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Anjutha, a postgraduate student, was rushed to the hospital where she was a trainee obstetrician on Tuesday after she developed severe labour pain.

According to the health officials, she had complaints of shortness of breath and the medical team comprising colleagues performed an immediate Caesarean-section. She died of bleeding after delivering twin boys. Both the babies have been kept in an incubator at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors promptly attended to her. Unfortunately, the patient had suffered from premature separation of the placenta with twin pregnancy. She passed away due to post-partum haemorrhage,” said Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services S. Sripriya Thenmozhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.