‘No new train to Thanjavur from Chennai’

The possibility of doubling the track between Thanjavur and Villupuram on the mainline section is very bleak, according to Southern Railway General Manager, John Thomas.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Thursday, he said that for initiating a proposal for adding additional track in a section there should be 70 % freight movement. Hence the possibilities of doubling the track between Thanjavur and Villupuram was very bleak.

When asked whether additional train services to Chennai from Thanjavur would be introduced or existing services to/from Chennai to southern districts via Tiruchi would be diverted through Thanjavur since the lone express train Uzhavan Express between Thanjavur and Chennai always runs with full capacity, he ruled out the possibility of the introduction of new trains or diversion of existing services operating on chord line.

“It may not be possible to divert the existing services operated through the chord line for two reasons - the commuters may oppose it and operating the services on a double line section is advantageous,” he said.

Responding to a query on the revival of train services through the newly laid broad gauge line between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi, he said that steps have been initiated to operate the existing DEMU service between these two junctions as normal service. At present this service is being operated with more than six hours as the running time.

As far as the operation of long-distance services through this section, he said that proposals in this regard were under consideration.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur MLA, T.K.G.Neelamegam submitted a representation to him seeking underpasses at four places – Sivaji Nagar, Tirupati Nagar, Then Vettukara Street and at Subramaniya Kovil Street in Thanjavur.

He sought extension of Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchi Intercity Express to Karaikal via Thanjavur, the extension of Palakad-Tiruchi Express and Howrah-Tiruchi Express up to Thanjavur, conversion of Ramesharam-Secunderabad train as daily service and introduction of Chennai-Tuticorin (Jayanti Janata Express) via Thanjavur.