Plea to halt Rockfort Express at first platform

TIRUCHI

17 November 2021 21:10 IST

The Chennai-Tiruchi Rockfort Superfast Express, which had long been arriving on platform 1 at the Tiruchi Railway Junction, now arrives frequently on 4th or 5th platform much to the inconvenience of passengers.

This train between Tiruchi and Chennai caters to commuters of Tiruchi and its suburbs. Nearly 2,000 to 2,500 passengers travel in the train per single trip. Since the departure and arrival time between Chennai and Tiruchi seems to be convenient for the people of Tiruchi, many prefer to travel in it. Considering the convenience of the public, the train was halted on the first platform for long.

But in the recent past, except on some days, the train is halted either on the 4th or 5th platform in Tiruchi junction. Though it does not pose problems to the young passengers, elders, women and physically challenged, face hardship in walking out of the railway junction by carrying luggage. The escalator in the junction serves the passengers to reach 2nd and 3rd platforms. There is no escalator facility for 4th or 5th or other platforms. In the absence of an escalator, the passengers have to walk through the subway to go out of the junction. It has really troubled the passengers. The passengers of above 60-years of age and those, who have knee pain or knee-related issues, have been the worst hit. They find it extremely difficult to climb up and climb down on the subway by carrying luggage.

“The train is often halted on the 4th or 5th platform. It is not an easy task to climb up on steep steps. We have been forced to come out of the junction with the help of others,” says A. Justin, a senior citizen of Tiruchi, who travelled from Chennai to Tiruchi in Rockfort Express recently.