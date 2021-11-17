Revival of original train schedule sought

THANJAVUR

17 November 2021 20:53 IST

Plea for halt at Papanasam

The Train Passengers Association, Papanasam, has sought the revival of pre-COVID fare long-distance train services with original schedule and not by merely dropping the ‘special train’ status of the services being operated with modified train schedule.

Though shedding of the ‘special train’ status for the services being operated from May 2020 would result in revival of old train fair structure, it said that continuing with the current services with the modified ‘special train’ schedule would not be fair. For instance, the halts for Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru Express (16231/32) and Tiruchendur-Chennai Express (16106/05) services at Papanasam were withdrawn when these services were operated as ‘COVID Specials’ during the last one-and-half years in spite of the Papanasam Railway Station’s passenger ticket revenue collection crossed ₹1.50 crore during the 2019-20 financial year.

The withdrawal of halt at Papanasam for 16231/32 and 16105/06 trains had baffled the Papanasam commuters as the patronage for other trains such as the Uzhavan Express which was also operated as COVID Special with higher fare did not witness steep fall during the pandemic period, said T.Saravanan, secretary, TPA, Papanasam.

As the repeated pleas to revive the halt for Mysuru and Chendur Express COVID Special trains had failed to break the ice, the association hopes that the restoration of old train number should be executed in toto so that the withdrawal of certain halts for the trains operated as COVID Specials was also done away with, he added.