13 October 2021 19:25 IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will operate an exclusive Bharat Darshan special tourist train ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ from Madurai via Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Kumbakonam. The package cost for the 13 day tour starting from Madurai on November 16 is ₹ 14,490 per person including GST.

The tour will cover Hampi, Nasik, ChitrakutDham, Varanasi, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur (Nepal), Ayodhya, Nandigram, Prayagraj and Shringaverpur. The train journey would be in sleeper class and accommodation would be provided in non AC hall / dharmashalas. The other features of the tour would be non AC road transfers, south Indian vegetarian food, tour escort and security for each coach, travel insurance and provision of protection kits such as sanitiser, mask, face shield and gloves.

This exclusive budget tourist train package could be availed by people residing in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry. Further details could be obtained from the IRCTC Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre, Tiruchi in the mobile number 82879-31974 and Madurai - 82879-31977, a press release from the IRCTC Joint General Manager, South Zone, Chennai, A.P. Sundararajan said.

