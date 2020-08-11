Demand for a new train

11 August 2020 18:02 IST

THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association has sought conversion of Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli Fast Passenger as Mayiladuthurai-Bodinayakanur Express so as to establish a rail link from the delta region to Theni district.

In a memorandum forwarded to the Railway Board, its president P.K.T.Shanmugam said the Fast Passenger was the only train service available to connect delta with southern districts. The service should either be converted as express service or as Mayiladuthurai-Bodinayakanur Express service with a halt at Madurai Junction in view of the ongoing gauge conversion work between Madurai and Bodinayakanur. Many workers were travelling from delta to Theni and Idukki district in Kerala. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations was operating bus services from Thanjavur and Kumbakonam to Theni, Cumbum and Bodinayakanur, he said.

Advertising

Advertising