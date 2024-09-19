GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Train timings revised

Published - September 19, 2024 06:38 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced a change in operation of some of its services through and to or from the Delta region between September 22 and 27 in view of the Engineering / Track Maintenance Works over Tiruchi Division.

According to a Southern Railway release, the Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 8.25 p.m. on September 22, 24 and 26 has been rescheduled to leave Tiruchendur by 10.35 p.m.

While the Villupuram Junction-Mayiladuthurai Junction Passenger leaving Villupuram Junction at 6 a.m. on September 25 and 27 will be partially cancelled between Villupuram Junction and Thiruthuraiyur and will commence its journey from Thiruthuraiyur towards Mayiladuthurai on those two days at its scheduled departure time of 6.19 a.m., the following trains will be regulated at convenient locations en route on the same dates: the Mannargudi-Tirupati Mail Express scheduled to leave Mannargudi at 5. 10 a.m. will be regulated for 15 minutes and the Tiruvarur Junction-Villupuram Junction Passenger scheduled to leave Tiruvarur at 5.10 a.m. for 45 minutes, the release added.

Published - September 19, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Tiruchi / railway

