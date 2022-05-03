Train stoppages to be restored at some stations

May 03, 2022 17:04 IST

Southern Railway will restore stoppages at certain halt stations for some unreserved express trains from May 6. The stoppages at the stations will be for a minute.

The Karur-Salem- Karur DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) unreserved express specials (Train Nos. 06836/06837) will stop at Vangal in both directions.

The Tiruchi-Karur- Tiruchi DEMU unreserved express specials (Train Nos. 06123/06124) will have stoppages at Jiyapuram, Marudur and Timmachipuram.

The Tiruchi-Tiruppadirippuliyur-Tiruchi DEMU unreserved express specials (Train Nos. 06890/06889) will stop at Uttamarkovil, Pichchandarkovil and Kattur stations.

The Tiruvarur-Karaikudi-Tiruvarur DEMU unreserved express specials (Train Nos. 06197/ 06198) will stop at Ottankadu, Valaramanikkam and Kandanur Puduvayal, a Southern Railway press release said on Tuesday.