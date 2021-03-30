Train stoppage: Tiruverumbur voters are a disappointed lot

Issue does not find a place in party manifestos

Residents in Tiruverumbur constituency that encompasses the bulk of extension areas of Tiruchi city are a disappointed lot as mainstream candidates have not reflected in their manifestos their long-pending demand for stoppage for express trains at Adarsh railway station in the town.

The issue does not find a place in the manifestos of DMK candidate Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and AIADMK candidate P. Kumar, though it has a bearing on strengthening the economic aspects of the town, according to representatives of public welfare organisations.

They recently prevailed upon Makkal Needhi Maiyam candidate M. Muruganandam to highlight the cause.

Residents of Kailash Nagar, Amman Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Prakash Nagar, BHEL Township, OFT, Thuvakudi town and several other large localities are necessitated to travel to Tiruchi railway junction to board express trains to distant destinations.

Sanctioning of stoppage of express trains at Tiruverumbur station of ‘Adarsh’ status will help in reducing traffic congestion on Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway to a significant extent, N. Anbalagan, president, Tamil Nadu Makkal Valarchi Kuzhu, said.

“Trains to destinations such as Rameswaram and Tiruchendur pass through the station at a convenient time during night. The stoppage at the station will also mean a fillip to footfall of visitors from distant places to Erumbeeswarar Temple, Tirunedunkulam Nedungalanathar Temple and the Grand Anicut,” he said.

Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mr. Kumar (during his stint as Tiruchi MP) and current MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar had on a few occasions taken up the cause of the travelling public with the railway authorities in recent years.

They were reportedly told by the authorities of Tiruchi division that the matter will be pursued with the Railway Board.

“However, there has been no positive outcome; the absence of stoppage for express trains at Tiruverumbur in the new time table has caused a huge disappointment,” Ravikumar, a trader in Kattur, said.

Ever since 2012 when Tiruverumbur station was accorded Adarsh status in the Union Budget, the travelling public has been looking for a favourable announcement from the railways, Mr. Ravikumar added.

The railway station, according to regular travellers, is well equipped to handle stoppage of the express trains. Only passenger trains, which have been discontinued due to the COVID pandemic, have stoppages at the station.

Now that the double-line Tiruchi-Thanjavur stretch has been electrified, all that is required is a considerate approach on the part of the railway authorities to fulfil the long-pending demand of the travelling public, Mr. Anbalagan said.