Train services to resume from Monday

Southern Railway has announced the resumption of the Mayiladuthurai - Mannargudi- Mayiladuthurai trains with effect from June 20. It will run as unreserved express specials (Train No. 06403/06404) with stoppages at Peralam Junction, Punthottam, Nannilam, Tiruvarur Junction, Kulikarai, Tirumanthikunam, Koradacheri and Nidamangalam, a press release from Tiruchi Division said.