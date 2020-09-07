Train services back on track

Special train services within the State resumed on Monday with turnout of passengers being “moderate” on the first day.

Passengers who reached Tiruchi Junction to board different special trains announced by the Southern Railway were subjected to thermal screening at the station entrance prior to being allowed inside.

Barricades were put up at the main entrance leading to platform 1 to regulate movement of passengers proceeding from here and those alighting here. Railway officials said only reserved passengers were allowed to enter the station where Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel were deployed. A senior railway official said face shields and masks were provided to the Travelling Ticket Examiners deployed on board the special trains.

The official said a little over 200 reserved passengers alone boarded from Tiruchi on the Chennai-bound superfast special train from Karaikudi in the morning. About 180 passengers had boarded the Tiruchi - Nagercoil Intercity Express special, while the number of those who alighted at Tiruchi from the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdhi Express Special was around 250. Only 36 passengers boarded the train from here to Mayiladuthurai, said the official.

A woman passenger, Vanjikodi, who arrived here by the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdhi express from Coimbatore said there was not much crowd on the first day of resumption of train service.

Railway Protection Force sources said escort teams comprising two constables each were deployed on board the Karaikudi - Chennai, Madurai - Chennai superfast specials and the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi specials. The escort teams were provided with masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.