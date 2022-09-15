Train service to Sengottai from Mayiladuthurai soon

New service expected to benefit the Delta district passengers

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association has claimed that the direct train service to Sengottai from Mayiladuthurai is all set to begin soon.

Quoting a Tiruchi Railway Division Twitter message, the association secretary A. Giri said that the Southern Railway had announced that the Mayiladuthurai-Dindigul and Madurai-Sengottai Express trains would be merged and operated from Mayiladuthurai to Sengottai as express service shortly.

This new service was expected to benefit the Delta district passengers to reach Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi and Sengottai. It would also help provide a direct link to Sabarimala pilgrims from Delta districts via. Ariyankavu, he added.