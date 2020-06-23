Train passenger rushed to GH

A passenger, who arrived in Thanjavur by Chengalpattu-Tiruchi special train, was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after a health department team deployed at the railway station found a quarantine seal on his hand.
The 26-year-old passenger, hailing from Pattukottai and reportedly drunk, alighted at Thanjavur junction at 7.55 p.m. when the team deployed to screen and test passengers noticed the seal on his hand, railway sources said.
The passenger reportedly told the team that he was a returnee from Saudi Arabia and travelled with two others who alighted at Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam railway stations. His reserved ticket was found valid for travel from Chengalpattu to Thanjavur.
But he reportedly claimed that he came up to Tindivanam station by a lorry from Chennai and boarded the train there.
The team immediately arranged for a 108 ambulance and sent him to the hospital for medical examination. After lifting swab sample from him, hHe was sent to an institutional quarantine near Vallam. His test results are awaited, officials said.
