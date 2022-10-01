Trailer fatally knocks two down near Vellianai

Two persons, including a lawyer, were killed when a trailer knocked them at Othaiyur near Vellianai on Friday night.

The accident occurred when a granite-laden trailer, which was proceeding to Hosur from Thogamalai, hit a two-wheeler. M. Kanakaraj, 34, of Rasi Nagar in Karur and his mother-in-law M. Susheela, 50, of Puduvadipudur near Manaparai, who were returning on the two-wheeler to Rasi Nagar after attending a condolence event, were killed on the spot.

On information, Vellianai police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered against the driver of the truck., V. Karnan, 50, of Old Sukkampatti near Melur in Madurai district