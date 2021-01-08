Efforts on to ease congestion

The police have introduced a drive to reduce traffic congestion, prevent haphazard parking of vehicles and curb accidents on 23 thoroughfares in Traffic North and South Ranges such as Bharathiar Salai, Bharathidasan Salai, Collector Office Road, Rockins road, Thennur high Road, Palakkarai main road, Thillai Nagar Main Road, Madurai Road, Gandhi Road, Tiruvanaikoil Trunk Road, Shastri Road, West Bouleward Road, Singarathope, Amma Mandapam and K.K. Nagar Road.
A team has been constituted for each thoroughfare which would interact with traders and representatives of offices functioning on the stretches to ensure parking at designated locations and prevent haphazard parking of vehicles in front of their establishments. The teams would create a WhatsApp group with traders for periodic interaction. The traders would be told to help the police in ensuring free movement of vehicles along the chosen stretches by telling the public coming to their establishments not to park vehicles in a haphazard manner and desist from parking at will, says the Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.
The traders would be told not to park their own vehicles in front of their establishments. A policeman would be deployed for each stretch during peak hours in the morning and evening to monitor if there was haphazard parking of vehicles and act accordingly and advise motorists not to park at will.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath