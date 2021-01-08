Efforts on to ease congestion

The police have introduced a drive to reduce traffic congestion, prevent haphazard parking of vehicles and curb accidents on 23 thoroughfares in Traffic North and South Ranges such as Bharathiar Salai, Bharathidasan Salai, Collector Office Road, Rockins road, Thennur high Road, Palakkarai main road, Thillai Nagar Main Road, Madurai Road, Gandhi Road, Tiruvanaikoil Trunk Road, Shastri Road, West Bouleward Road, Singarathope, Amma Mandapam and K.K. Nagar Road.

A team has been constituted for each thoroughfare which would interact with traders and representatives of offices functioning on the stretches to ensure parking at designated locations and prevent haphazard parking of vehicles in front of their establishments. The teams would create a WhatsApp group with traders for periodic interaction. The traders would be told to help the police in ensuring free movement of vehicles along the chosen stretches by telling the public coming to their establishments not to park vehicles in a haphazard manner and desist from parking at will, says the Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

The traders would be told not to park their own vehicles in front of their establishments. A policeman would be deployed for each stretch during peak hours in the morning and evening to monitor if there was haphazard parking of vehicles and act accordingly and advise motorists not to park at will.