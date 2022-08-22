Traffic woes persist on Ponmalaipatti Road intersection

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 22, 2022 18:48 IST

Unregulated bus traffic has led to chaos on Ponamalaipatti Road in Tiruchi.

Unregulated vehicular traffic at Ponmalaipatti Road intersection on Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway is a major safety hazard as commuters risk getting injured in their rush to board buses at opposite sides of the thoroughfare, say residents of the area.

The road crossing, also known as ‘Jail Corner’, is part of the main highway from TVS Toll Gate roundabout leading to the airport, OFT, Mathur and Mandaiyur. Buses on the route tend to let travellers board and disembark on the road, leading to crowding during peak hours.

The number of commuters waiting for buses on the opposite side of the highway (leading towards Tiruchi) is equally big, given the proximity of colleges, hospitals and commercial establishments in the area.

Vehicles proceeding to the highway from interior roads on both sides often risk accidents especially when offices and colleges in the vicinity close for the day.

“Many of the buses coming from the airport tend to park right at the Jail Corner crossing, which puts pedestrians in danger. People rushing over from one side of the highway to the other by foot, tend to get hurt by speeding vehicles. Shifting the scheduled stops a little down the road, especially for the buses plying the Pudukottai-Tiruchi and return routes, will help to lower the accident rates in the area,” K.C. Neelamegam, of the voluntary organisation Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam told The Hindu.

