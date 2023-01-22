Traffic woes persist near Kasivilangi fish market in Tiruchi

January 22, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Traffic congestion on Kulumani Road near Kasivilangi fish market in Tiruchi is worsening day by day.

Almost two years after the relocated fish market started functioning at Kasivilangi near Woraiyur, the area is now battling congestion. Traffic snarls are the order of the day as the Kasivilangi market can be approached from Woraiyur only through the narrow Kamatchi Amman Koil Street.

With the city police seemingly unable to enforce proper traffic systems and timings for goods vehicles operating to and from the market, a huge number of load carriers could be seen plying on the road causing frequent traffic gridlocks. In addition, roadside parking and lack of road discipline among two-wheeler riders cause severe traffic snarls in the fish market area.

According to road users, makeshift fish stalls and goods vehicles utilise the parking space allotted for the customers, resulting in on-road parking. “The situation is turning worse. It is highly difficult to get across the road wi thout being caught in a traffic snarl, and these days there seems to be a huge increase in the volume of traffic,” S. Kannan, a road user, said.

“Lack of proper usage of the designated parking space leads to people and traders parking their vehicles wherever space is available on the roadsides. Due to this, heavy traffic congestion during peak hours is a recurring pattern. Poor and damaged roads also add to the woes,” he added.

Of all the issues clouding the fish market, the lack of parking facilities tops the list. “This is a persistent problem here, and it gets difficult on weekends as the traffic chokes vehicular movement with two-wheelers irregularly parked in front of the market. The congestion affects the consumer and also the movement of vehicles carrying seafood into the market,” said B. Vinayagamoorthy, a resident of Woraiyur.

Meanwhile, a section of residents has urged the Corporation to construct minor bridges across canals near the Kudamurutti river to link Woraiyur and Kuzhumani roads to decongest the Kasivilangi fish market.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said, “Plan to construct a bridge near the river is on the agenda, and a proposal has been sent for administrative sanction, and we will soon take steps to de-congest the roads.”