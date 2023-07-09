Traffic snarls torment motorists in Manapparai

July 09, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents and road users of Manapparai in Tiruchi district have expressed concern over the unregulated traffic movement on the arterial roads of the town resulting in frequent traffic snarls.

Road users pointed out encroachments as the prime reason for traffic snarls. S. Gopalakrishnan, a resident, said roads such as Puthu Theru Road, Kovilpatti Road, and Tiruchi Road come to a standstill during peak hours. Though the town administration took measures to remove encroachments on these roads, they mushroomed again at the same place after a few days.

Unregulated parking on the roads around the bus stand also irks commuters. Private mini-bus and loaded trucks park their vehicles on the roadside inflating the traffic woes, said Mr. Gopalakrishnan demanded to regulate the vehicle movement near the market area.

The residents also urged the district administration to widen the roads as the vehicle movement in the town has increased in huge numbers. The issue was also reflected in the district-level road safety review meeting held on Saturday at Tiruchi Collectorate.

Manapparai MLA P. Abdul Samad raised the issue of frequent traffic snarls in the town with the Minister for Highways, E.V. Velu, and Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, K.N. Nehru. He said heavy traffic congestion was observed, particularly during the peak hours when school and college students commute in large numbers and during the temple festivals.

Works for the outer ring road in Manapparai have been progressing slowly, said Mr. Samad and demanded the State Highways Department to expedite the works. Responding to his query, Mr. Nehru said the Tiruchi district rural police would explore the possibilities of making a few arterial roads as one-way and directed Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar to conduct a study at Manapparai.