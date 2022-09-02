Traffic snarls torment commuters in Tiruchi

Vegetable and fruit waste dumped on the main road of Vazhakkai mandi in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Traffic congestion and muddy roads around the ‘Vazhakkai mandi’, the wholesale banana market, functioning adjacent to Gandhi Market in Tiruchi pose a serious threat to road users.

Inadequate space for the banana market, accumulation of a huge chunk of waste generated by the market, and stationary heavy vehicles encroaching on the road are some of the foremost issues hindering the movement of vehicles.

The Vazhakkai mandi is home to more than 50 wholesale and retail vendors. “Waste produced by the market is indiscriminately dumped on the road, which also adds to the shrinking of the motorable space,” said S. Nagaraj, a commuter.

As the road space is already encroached by the parcel and cargo agencies to park their trucks, the locality around Gandhi Market is witnessing frequent traffic bottlenecks during peak hours.

The road became narrower and traffic snarls have become a common phenomenon, putting the safety of commuters at risk. Motorists invariably have to spend at least 20 minutes to get through the stretch, and they have been facing a testing time. Vehicles could be seen lining up for a long distance.

“It is becoming worse every passing week. It has turned out to be a nightmare since the beginning of the monsoon. The muddy, potholed road also poses a great danger to students as there are two schools in the locality,” said Sudhakar, who owns a shop nearby.

Residents had been suggesting the civic body to relocate the market for almost a decade, but no action had been taken, said R. Kumaresan, a resident of Woraiyur.

“If the civic body properly removes the garbage every day, the pileup of waste will not happen,” he said.

According to a senior official of the Corporation, waste generated by banana vendors is one of the main causes of traffic snarls. “Although the garbage is collected regularly, the traders are not cooperative in managing the waste which results in the accumulation,” he said.