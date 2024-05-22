Traffic snarls on Thanjavur Road remain unresolved

Frequent traffic snarls on Thanjavur Road near Gandhi Market in Tiruchi have raised safety concerns among motorists and road users.

The commercial road is frequented by residents of Palakkarai, Varaganeri, East Boulevard Road, Big Bazaar and other residential colonies. It caters to a huge volume of traffic, especially with lorries and mini-trucks transporting vegetables and commodities to and from Gandhi Market. Apart from load carriers, buses ply on the stretch, making it busy throughout the day.

It is common to see vehicles lining up on the road during peak hours. Traffic snarls begin right from Gandhi Market and extend to the end of Thanjavur Road. During peak hours, one has to invariably wait for more than 15 minutes to navigate the stretch.

Although the stretch is wide enough, rampant encroachment has shrunk its carriageway, causing frequent traffic snarls. While one side of the road is occupied by grocery, fruit and vegetable traders, the other side is filled with pushcarts, load carriers and hawkers, causing inconvenience to road users.

“With roadside vendors and vehicles continuing to occupy half of the road, navigating the stretch has turned into a nightmare for motorists. The situation is chaotic during peak hours, with two-wheelers jostling for space with buses and heavy vehicles,” said A. Shankar, a road user.

Over the years, the movement of vehicles has increased manifold. Unregulated and haphazard parking has emerged as a roadblock to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in commercial areas. “The road has turned narrower, and traffic snarls have become common, putting the safety of commuters at risk. The authorities should come up with a solution to ensure the free flow of traffic,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

When contacted, a senior traffic police officer said police personnel would be deployed to regulate traffic on the stretch, and the vehicles parked on the road would be penalised.

