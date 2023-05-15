Traffic snarls near junction roundabout torment road users in Tiruchi

May 15, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unregulated movement of traffic near the Railway Junction and the roads leading to it, causing frequent traffic snarls, has irked motorists and road users in Tiruchi.

The roundabout, situated near the Railway Junction on Bharathiyar Salai, has been serving as a junction for commuters heading to various parts of the city. With all types of vehicles- buses, trucks, cars and two-wheelers- attempting to crisscross at the junction, traffic movement from all directions has been causing chaos in the area.

Motorists and road users heading to Bharathiyar Salai from Madurai Main Road and vice versa find it extremely difficult to cross the roundabout. Similarly, the commuters heading to Central Bus Stand via Rockins Road also face the issue. Except for one or two hours during non-peak hours, the problem persists throughout the day, especially during the time of train services. The absence of police personnel to regulate traffic is said to have led to this junction connecting four major roads becoming chaotic with vehicles from all directions.

Though the police have established a traffic signal at four points of the roundabout to prevent accidents and streamline the crisscrossing traffic, road users said that the signals are out of order for months. Despite this being a prime section, the non-functioning signal has led the mofussil buses and heavy vehicles entering the city to drive carelessly causing a threat to road users approaching the roundabout from other access points.

“Junction roundabout is an important gateway predominantly used by the residents to reach the remaining part of the city. Without a traffic signal, motorists are at high risk as there are plenty of blind spots,” said R. Mohan, a road user.

Adding to the woes, the city buses proceeding to Chathiram Bus Stand and Srirangam from the Central Bus Stand are parked indiscriminately at the busy junction, despite the presence of a bus shelter a little distance away.

“The authorities can bring about a palpable change by removing encroachment such as parking of vehicles on the carriageway at the junction. Besides, they should ensure that all buses stop at the designated bus shelters located away from the junction instead of at the junction,” said P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist.

Considering the sharp increase in the number of vehicles crossing the roundabout, motorists say the traffic police should study the problem in detail to find a solution to ensure the free flow of vehicles.

When contacted, a senior police official said that they will take necessary steps to regulate traffic in the area.