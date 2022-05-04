Traffic signals with timers commissioned at Palpannai junction

An automatic traffic signal system, installed at the Palpannai Junction at Ariyamangalam in the city, was formally commissioned by City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan on Wednesday.

The signals were functioning on a trial basis for the past few weeks. Timers have been installed at the signals for benefit of vehicle users.

The Palpannai junction is a major intersection on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road and Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway. With vehicles converging from the highways and the city at the junction, vehicle users have been facing a tough time while negotiating the intersection situated beneath a flyover on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road. The junction attracted heavy traffic of goods vehicles proceeding to and from the Gandhi Market and also the industrial units in Tiruverumbur/Thuvakudi. Vehicle users and residents have long been demanding the installation of automatic traffic signals at the junction.

Inaugurating the signals, Mr. Kathikeyan said an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) camera has been fixed at the signal. A public address system for use by the traffic police has also been installed at the junction. Appealing to city residents and vehicle users to adhere to traffic rules, Mr.Karthikeyan warned of stern action against those violating traffic signals that were being installed to improve road safety.