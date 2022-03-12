Traffic signals remain non-functional at Palpannai junction

Police personnel regulate vehicular movements using microphone

Traffic signals at the busy Palpannai junction in the city remain non-functional necessitating traffic police personnel to regulate vehicular movement using a microphone.

A team of traffic police personnel, who have been deployed in shifts at this junction position themselves below the road overbridge to carry out their assigned task.

The Palpannai junction is an important traffic intersection where vehicles from Thanjavur side and those proceeding towards it; vehicles coming from Chennai towards Tiruchi and Thanjavur and those going towards Chennai from Tiruchi pass this stretch.

The junction witnesses heavy vehicular movement of passenger and freight vehicles besides large movement of two-wheelers proceeding in different directions.

Although traffic signals were installed at this vital junction they have remained non-functional for long. The regulation of vehicular movements is presently being done manually .

Police sources said manual regulation using the microphone was being done from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day by police personnel deployed in 'A' and 'B' shifts.

Vehicular movements are heavy especially in the east -west direction, say police sources. The service roads on either side of the Chennai Bypass road have also been witnessing heavy vehicular movements. The free left turn leading to the service road towards Tiruchi gets blocked when vehicles pile up on the Thanjavur - Tiruchi highway, say sources.

Manual regulation was necessitated as the traffic signals have remained non-functiona due to mechanical faults, say police sources.

A senior police officer, however, said steps have been taken to address the issue and make the traffic signals operational soon.