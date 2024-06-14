Traffic signals at crucial junction near Tiruchi railway station have been non-functional for three years: commuters

The non-functioning traffic signals near the Tiruchi Railway Junction are not only leading to chaos in vehicle movement, but are also a cause of concern when it comes to safety, say pedestrians.

The traffic signals at this junction have not been functioning for over three years and this, compounded with the absence of traffic police personnel here, is what is causing rash driving, they say, given that this bottleneck is situated at a major crossing and provides a path for buses coming to Tiruchi from Pudukottai en route to Melapudur as well as for vehicles taking the Rockins Road to the Tiruchi Central Bus Stand.

Devotees visiting Murugan Temple also add to the congestion at this junction, as it is situated around a tight bend on the corner towards Rockins Road.

“Even though we are very careful when it comes to crossing this unmanned and unregulated roundabout, there is still a chance that one speeding vehicle might ram into us. It is very dangerous and scary for senior citizens who may not be able to move very fast, given the speed at which vehicles run here,” said S. Murugan, a commuter.

Commuters also raised concerns over the lack of police personnel to regulate traffic here, given the lack of a functional traffic light. Throughout the day, two police personnel take shifts to manage traffic, but this, they say, is insufficient, as there are several blind spots in the area that could do with additional police personnel.

“We travel frequently, and use this junction to get to the railway station, and this spot needs at least two more police personnel to handle the traffic as the signals do not work,” said S. Nithish, a commuter.

M. Anand Raj, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, said: “We have begun talks for underground electric lines to be laid for the traffic signals and they will become operational soon.”

