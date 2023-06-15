June 15, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The traffic restrictions enforced by the City police on the recently opened road over bridge (ROB) near the Railway Junction has not gone down well with road users and civic activists in the city.

Although the ROB, with five arms, was opened for traffic last month following the completion of its Chennai arm after a long delay, the City Police has chosen to allow only one-way traffic on the different arms of the bridge, apparently to prevent accidents.

Vehicles are not allowed to go over the bridge from the Central Bus Stand and Dindigul Highway sides. Similarly, vehicles are not allowed to go downward towards Crawford on the arm leading to the Madurai Highway. Vehicles can go up the bridge only from Mannarpuram side of the Chennai arm and the Crawford side. Vehicles on all other sides have to go beneath the ROB.

While temporary barricades with no-entry signage have been placed on one-half of the carriageway at the entry point to the ROB near the Central Bus Stand, the police have erected semi-permanent barricades to prevent vehicles going up the bridge near Ponnagar from the Dindigul Highway. On Thursday, traffic cops were seen posted at the barricades near the Central Bus Stand and atop the bridge on the Madurai Road arm. The restrictions seem to have left the ROB largely underutilised, if one were to go by the thin traffic on the bridge.

Road users and civic activists question the traffic restrictions, which they say defeats the very purpose of building the ROB. “What is the point in investing crores of rupees to build a bridge, if it is not put to use fully?” wondered C. Balasubramanian, a resident of Karumandapam and a former member of the District Road Safety Council.

Echoing his views, H. Ghouse Baig, another civic activist, queried what is the purpose of the building a ROB if such restrictions are to be enforced. “What will the city police do when the existing bridge is demolished?” he wondered, pointing out that vehicles on all directions would have to be allowed on the ROB when the project reaches the next stage. (The next stage of the project is expected to be taken up soon when the narrow bridge across the railway lines would be demolished to facilitate the construction of a new one in its place.)

Mr.Balasubramanian observed that the restrictions have raised questions over the design of the ROB. He suggested that the police allow vehicles on both sides of the arms (except the arm leading towards the Railway Junction) by introducing appropriate speed restrictions and regulations. Signboards should be installed to guide and caution road users. Traffic cops could be posted wherever necessary to regulate the traffic, he said.

Sources in the City Traffic Police wing say that the restrictions were intended to prevent accidents. “The traffic volume is likely to be heavy from Mannarpuram towards the Central Bus Stand. Accidents could take place if vehicles are allowed to take a right turn towards Crawford against the oncoming traffic. Similarly, allowing vehicles from Dindigul Road side could lead to congestion around the traffic rotary on the ROB,” said an official.

The sources said that City Police Commissioner M. Sathya Priya has recently inspected the traffic flow and instructed measures for regulation of traffic including erection of digital sign boards. She has also ordered posting of traffic cops at three spots, they added.