Traffic restrictions ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Tiruchi on January 2

December 31, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police have put in place several traffic diversions to regulate the movement of heavy vehicles on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway in view of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the integrated passenger terminal building at the Tiruchi International Airport and attend the convocation at the Bharathidasan University on Tuesday.

The police have banned the entry of heavy vehicles, particularly trucks, on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway from 8 p.m. on January 1. Heavy vehicles have to go through G Corner, TVS Tollgate flyover, Mannarpuram flyover, Panjapur, and Manikandam to reach Viralimalai on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and then via Iluppur to reach Pudukottai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, buses plying from Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, and Tiruchi Central bus stand and are bound towards Pudukottai have to go through the same route on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway to reach Viralimalai and proceed towards Pudukottai. The diversion of buses will come into effect at 7 a.m. on January 2, said police sources.

Vehicles owned by the members of political parties will be allowed to enter the Tiruchi International Airport on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway only up to 9 a.m. on January 2. Vehicles of politicians bound for Gundur, Mathur, and Bharathidasan University have to go via TVS Tollgate, Mannarpuram, Edamalaipattipudur Junction, Tiruchi bypass, and Kumbakudi.

The Tiruchi City Police will deploy additional traffic police personnel at various road junctions to guide and regulate the movement of vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.