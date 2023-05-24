ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic regulation at tri-junction near Tiruchi railway station draws flak

May 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Tiruchi railway junction road near Aristo Roundtana bridge on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

With the daily increase in the number of vehicles on the road connecting Aristo roundabout and Mannarpuram, the lack of a traffic signal at tri-junction near Tiruchi railway station poses a threat to motorists.

Commuters going through Bharathiar road from the railway station and from Dindigul road express concern over the frequent traffic snarls at the tri-junction near Aristoround about. The tri-junction neither has a signal system nor a roundabout. This situation has caused minor road accidents.

N. Sekar, who frequently plies the road, says motorists are forced to use the high mast light pole in the middle of the road like a roundabout and suggests installation of traffic humps to prevent rash driving.

P. Ayyarappan, president of the Road Users Welfare Association, feels road humps will not serve the purpose as the road witnesses the movement of heavy vehicles. An automatic traffic signal system will be the ideal choice for the tri-junction., he says.

When contacted, B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, says that once the Chennai arm of the road over bridge near the railway junction is opened, the volume of traffic will reduce at the tri-junction. Also, the traffic police will explore the possibilities of converting the vehicular flow at the tri-junction into a one way. Further, road safety experts will be roped in to conduct a study on installation of a signal in that area.

