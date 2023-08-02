Traffic policeman injured in road accident dies

August 02, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The head constable of Ariyamangalam traffic police in Tiruchi city, who was severely wounded in a road accident while on duty at Mannarpuram, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said the accident happened near the Chennai arm of the road over bridge near the railway junction in the late hours of Sunday, when A. Sridhar, 45, the head constable of Ariyamangalam traffic police, was on duty to regulate the traffic movement.

Two college students, Akilan, 20, and Madhan Prasad, 19, of Manikandam, who came in a two-wheeler, stopped their vehicle on the roadside near the bridge. When Sridhar went to enquire, a speeding car driven by P. Manivel of K.K. Nagar hit them. All four, including the car driver, suffered injuries and were admitted to various hospitals in the city.

The policeman, who suffered severe injuries on his head, was admitted to a private hospital. The Traffic Investigation Wing - South of Tiruchi city police registered a case against Manivel under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sridhar succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning. Police sources said steps are underway to alter the Sections of the case to 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.