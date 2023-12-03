Traffic police recommend several measures to Corporation and NHAI to improve safety on major roads in Tiruchi city

December 03, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Traffic Police have recommended a set of measures to the Corporation, the State Highways Department, and the National Highways Authority of India to improve road safety and prevent accidents.

According to the police, a total of 135 persons died and 550 persons suffered injuries in 525 accidents reported this year till October within the city limits, out of which 53 fatal and 160 non-fatal accidents were by two-wheelers.

Cause of accidents

The traffic police identified some major causes of accidents to be riding two-wheelers without helmets, drunken driving, overspeed, dangerous overtaking, and haphazard parking. Besides the other factors, poor road engineering was also a major cause of accidents.

B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said the vehicular traffic keeps increasing every year while the road structure remain the same.

Among the recommendations made by the traffic police, are marking speed breakers with luminous paint and regular maintenance of road signs, construction of pedestrian overbridges near congested areas, and closure of random openings in the medians.

The traffic police have urged the National Highways Authority of India to improve lighting on the curve near Senthaneerpuram and G-Corner on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway as the stretch is dark at night when drivers struggle on the road.

The police have suggested widening and reconstruction of a culvert on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway as five fatal accidents were reported this year between Palpannai and Gandhi Market.

Since many educational institutions are located at Melapudur where children cross the road in large numbers during peak hours, the traffic police have recommended construction of a pedestrian overbridge near the head post office signal.

Further, it has been suggested to close seven of the 26 openings in the media on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway in the city. Those median openings are considered accident-prone, especially because two-wheeler riders cross the road late in the night.