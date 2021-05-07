Tiruchirapalli

Traffic police personnel swing into action

A traffic police personnel gives a pamphlet on COVID -19 to a lorry driver at Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

As number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise, traffic police personnel in Jayamkondam on Friday sensitised the public to the protective measures to be taken. A team circulated pamphlets containing awareness messages such as symptoms of COVID-19, reasons for its rapid spread and the need to ensure personal distancing in public places among others to drivers of freight carriers and four-wheelers and riders of two-wheelers. The role of the general public in containing the spread of COVID-19 was also emphasised during the awareness campaign.

The personnel advised the general public to wear masks, wash hands frequently and ensure personal distancing at public places. They appealed to the people not to remain indifferent especially when the second wave of COVID-19 was proving to be deadlier and urged them to remain extremely cautious so as to protect themselves and their near ones, a police press release said.

