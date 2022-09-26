Traffic police get body-worn cameras

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
September 26, 2022 22:50 IST

Twelve body-worn cameras have been provided to six traffic police stations in Tiruchi city to use the gadgets for recording the happenings while conducting vehicle checks. The cameras have been provided by the State government under the police modernisation scheme.

Two cameras each has been provided to the six traffic police stations. Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan handed over the cameras to the traffic police personnel here on Monday, a police press release said.

