Traffic diversions to facilitate renovation of Vettar new bridge

Extensive traffic diversions are to be enforced for six months to facilitate the renovation of the Nagore Vettar New Bridge on East Coast Road. District Collector A.Arun Thamburaj has announced that the following traffic diversions would be enforced starting April 1:

Two wheelers and four-wheel light vehicles heading towards Velankanni from Karaikal would have to take a left after the Vanjur Check Post to go via the Nagore Town Road, Collector’s Office, Kadambadi, Public Office Road, Marundhu Kothalam Road, Mela Kottaivasal and Puthur Roundabout. Alternatively, they can take the right turn at the Valivalam Desikar Polytechnic Junction to go via Matha Amritha School Road and ECR Road to reach the Puthur Roudabout. This would be a one-way route.

Heavy vehicles would not be allowed to go via Nagore Town Road. Heavy vehicles, including those from Karaikal Port, heading towards Tiruvarur would have to take the right turn after the Vanjur Check Post to go via Thittacherri Road and Kangalancheri Road.

Heavy vehicles headed towards Karaikal from Velankanni would have to take the left turn at Puthur Roundabout to go via Keezh Velur / Tiruvarur, Kangalancheri Road, Nagapattinam Fisheries University and Vanjur checkpost. Heavy vehicles headed to Karaikal from Tiruvarur would also be diverted via Kangalancheri Road.

Two wheelers and four-wheel light vehicles headed towards Karaikal from Velankanni would be diverted to the right of Puthur Roundabout to go via the road opposite to the Mela Kottaivasal Petrol Station, Marundhu Kothalam Road, Public Office Road, Kadambadi, Collector’s Office Road and Nagore Town to reach Vanjur Checkpost.