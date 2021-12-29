Traffic diversions on Thursday

The city police have announced traffic diversions on the Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway in view of the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin’s visit to the city on Thursday evening. Mr.Stalin will be participating in a government function at the CARE College campus situated near Ramji Nagar off the Dindigul Road.

City Police Commissioner G.Karthikeyan has announced that the following traffic diversions would be in place from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday:

All light and heavy goods vehicles and mofussil buses, heading towards Dindigul would be diverted via the Chennai-Madurai National Highway from the Aristo Roundabout and go via Viralimalai and Manapparai. In the return direction, the vehicles would take the same route via Manapparai and Viralimalai and enter the city via Mannarpuram, TVS Tollgate and Head Post Office to reach the Central Bus Stand.

Light and heavy goods carriers headed towards Chennai from Dindigul would have to go via Manapparai, Kulithalai and the Karur-Tiruchi Road to reach Tiruchi and take the Chennai Highway. All heavy and light goods carriers from Dindigul headed towards Thanjavur would have to go via Manapparai, Viralimalai, Panchapur and Pudukottai ring road to join the Thanjavur Highway at Thuvakudi.