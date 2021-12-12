Traffic diversions in view of Vaikunda Ekadasi

TIRUCHI

The city police have notified the following traffic diversions in the city for 24 hours from 8 p.m. on Monday evening in view of the opening of the Paramapadavasal, the highlight of the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at the Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, on Tuesday morning:

All heavy vehicles headed towards Thanjavur would have to go via Musiri and No.1 Tollgate and all heavy vehicles headed towards Karur from Thanjavur and Pudukottai should go via Tiruchi Chennai Bypass Road/Sanjeevi Nagar, No1.Tollage and Musiri to reach the Karur Highway.

All mofussil buses operating from Chathiram Bus Stand to Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thuraiyur and Ariyalur should go via Odathurai Road, Kondayampettai and No 1.Tollgate on both directions. All city buses, except those operating to Thiruvanaikovil and Srirangam, from Chathiram Bus Stand would also have to go via the same route. In return direction, City buses should go via Thiruvanaikovil and Mambazhasalai to reach Chathiram Bus Stand.

All city buses headed to Srirangam from Chathiram Bus Stand should go via Mambazhasalai, Thiruvanaikovil, Gandhi Road and JAC Corner to drop passengers and return via Amma Mandapam Road, Mambazhasalai and Cauvery bridge to reach Chathiram Bus Stand.

All outstation buses and vans coming to Srirangam should be parked at the parking lot near the Yatri Nivas at Panchakarai on the Kollidam river bank or at the parking area Sankar Thoppu (Singaperumalkoil) on the Nelson Road and go via NH 45 on both directions.

All devotees coming on two wheelers via Panchakarai Road should go via Melur Neduntheru Mandhai and Melavasal and parked around the Teppakulam. The vehicles can also go via Nelson Road to be parked at the Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College grounds.

The traffic regulations will be in force from 8 p.m. on Monday to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

All vehicles should be parked at the designated areas and those violating the traffic regulations would face severe action, City Police Commissioner G.Karthikeyan said in a press release.