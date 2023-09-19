HamberMenu
Traffic diversions in Tiruchi city to facilitate Vinayagar idol procession 

September 19, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police have planned to put in place traffic diversions in a few areas on Wednesday during the procession and immersion of Vinayagar idols in Cauvery River.

Accordingly, mofussil buses from Thuraiyur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Cuddalore will be operated via No 1 toll gate, TVS toll gate, Head Post Office, MGR statue roundabout, Anna Nagar link road, Sastri road, Karur bypass road to reach Chathiram bus stand. The buses will follow the same route for the return journey.

Town buses from Lalgudi, Samayapuram, Manachanallur, and Vathalai will be operated via the new Kollidam River bridge, check post, Thiruvanaikoil trunk road, Thiruvanaikoil junction, JAC corner to reach the old bus stand at Srirangam. The buses will ply towards Rajagopuram, Gandhi Road, and Thiruvanaikoil junction and then follow the same route for the return journey.

Buses bound towards Srirangam from Chathiram bus stand will be operated via Main Guard Gate, West Boulevard Road, Vellamandi, Darbarmedu, Palpannai roundabout, Chennai bypass, check post, Thiruvanaikoil trunk road to reach the old bus stand at Srirangam.

While buses from Srirangam will run through Rajagopuram, Gandhi road, Thiruvanaikoil junction, Chennai bypass, TVS toll gate, Head Post Office, MGR statue roundabout, Anna Nagar link road, Sastri road, Maris theatre ROB, Gandhi statue, College road to reach Chathiram bus stand. Buses from Tiruverumbur and Thuvakudi will also follow the same route from Palpannai roundabout via TVS toll gate, Headpost office, Sastri road, Gandhi Statue to reach Chathiram bus stand.

Heavy vehicles from Coimbatore, Karur bound towards Thanjavur, Pudukottai will be diverted at Kulithalai Cauvery river bridge to pass via Musiri, No 1 toll gate, Chennai bypass road to reach Palpannai roundabout and the vehicles running towards Karur will take the same return route.

These traffic diversions will be in force between 2 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday, said a press release.

