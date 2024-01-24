GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions in Tiruchi ahead of VCK conference at Siruganur

January 24, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi District Rural Police have announced traffic diversions in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Tiruchi on Friday to attend the ‘Vellum Jananayagam’ conference of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi at Siruganur.

The traffic diversions for heavy vehicles will be enforced from 7 a.m. on Thursday, while the diversions for vehicles other than emergency purposes will be put in place from 12 p.m., on the same day.

According to a police press release, heavy vehicles from Chennai and are bound towards Dindigul have to go through Perambalur bypass road, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Kulithalai, Manapparai, and Vaiyampatti, while heavy vehicles bound towards Madurai and Ramanathapuram should go via Kunnam, Ariyalur, Keezhpalur, Pullambadi, Kollidam Y road, Palpannai, Tiruverumbur, Thuvakkudi ring road, and Kumbakudi junction.

Heavy vehicles from Madurai to Chennai should go via Viralimalai, Manapparai, Kulithalai, Musiri, Thuraiyur, and Perambalur, while heavy vehicles plying between Chennai and Karur should follow Perambalur bypass, Thuraiyur, Musiri, and Kulithalai route.

Similarly, the heavy vehicles from Karur should take Kulithalai, Musiri, Thuraiyur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Keezhpalur, Thirumanur, Thiruvaiyaru route to reach Thanjavur and vice versa, while heavy vehicles from Salem will follow the same route after Michaelnayakkanpatti.

Heavy vehicles from Thanjavur have to take the Thuvakkudi ring road after crossing the toll plaza to reach Tiruchi - Madurai road and proceed towards Viralimalai, Thuvarankurichi route to reach Madurai and Manapparai, Vaiyampatti route to reach Dindigul.

Other vehicles from Chennai to Madurai and Dindigul routes will be diverted via Padalur, Thachankurichi, Poovalur, and Kollidam Y road. On the other side, vehicles towards Chennai will go through Kollidam Y road, Nochiyam, Manachanallur, Thurayur, and Perambalur.

