Traffic diversions announced in Tiruchi ahead of PM’s visit to Srirangam

January 19, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district administration has announced traffic diversions in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Restrictions on movement of vehicles have been imposed between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The police banned movement and parking of vehicles on all Uthira Veedhis, Chithirai Veedhis, and Adayavalanjan Veedhis in Srirangam. A parking facility has been arranged for the vehicles of politicians at Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College.

Vehicles from the No. 1 toll gate should avoid the Thiruvanaikoil trunk road to reach Chathiram bus stand and use the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. Town buses from Chathiram bus stand to Srirangam should go via Mambazhasalai, Thiruvanaikoil, and Azhagiripuram and follow the same return route.

Buses from the central bus stand bound towards Chennai and Salem should take MGR statue, Sastri Road, Karur bypass, Anna statue, and Oyamari road to reach Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. Similarly, buses from the Central bus stand bound towards Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts have to go through Mannarpuram, Check post 2, and Tiruchi bypass route.

Buses from Chathiram bus stand that are bound towards Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Samayapuram, Lalgudi, Manachanallur, and Gunaseelam have to go through Anna Statue, Oyamari road to reach the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

Heavy vehicles bound towards Chennai from southern districts have to go via Dindigul, Vaiyampatti, Manapparai, Kulithalai, Musiri, Thuraiyur, and Perambalur. In the return direction, heavy vehicles would go in the opposite direction from Perambalur to Dindigul.

Heavy vehicles from Salem and Namakkal districts should take Musiri, Kulithalai, Manapparai, and Viralimalai route to reach Pudukottai. Vehicles from Coimbatore and Karur district should follow the same route from Kulithalai.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi City Corporation has spruced up the temple town of Srirangam. The civic body has repaired and black topped all the roads around Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple and near the temporary helipad on the Kollidam bank in Srirangam where the Prime Minister’s chopper is scheduled to land.