Traffic diversion near Big Temple on October 16

The Big Temple Road in Thanjavur will be closed to vehicular traffic for half a day on October 16 to facilitate girivalam (circumambulation) of the Big Temple on the eve of full moon day.

Sources say around 30,000 people undertook the circumambulation at night when girivalam around the Big Temple was revived on ‘Puratasi first Pournami’ day on September 17.

Since the event organisers anticipate the number of people attending to increase during the forthcoming full moon day on October 16, officials assisting them in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event have decided to regulate vehicular movement through Big Temple Road from the evening of October 16 to next morning.

Vehicles passing through Big Temple road would be diverted via Court Road for about 12 hours from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. Further, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials have also been requested to operate additional services, both town and mofussil services for the benefit of devotees heading towards Thanjavur from neighbouring towns and districts.

The devotees who undertook the circumambulation on September 17 came from Thiruvaiyaru, Budalur and other towns around Thanjavur and Kumbakonam in the district as well as from Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, and Ariyalur districts.

While arrangements have been made to provide security for devotees walking around the Big Temple, the sources say Thanjavur Corporation is likely to provide proper illumination and other basic amenities along the path in about six to eight months since it requires funds and the consent of the elected council.