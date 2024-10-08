GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversion near Big Temple on October 16

Published - October 08, 2024 07:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Big Temple Road in Thanjavur will be closed to vehicular traffic for half a day on October 16 to facilitate girivalam (circumambulation) of the Big Temple on the eve of full moon day.

Sources say around 30,000 people undertook the circumambulation at night when girivalam around the Big Temple was revived on ‘Puratasi first Pournami’ day on September 17.

Since the event organisers anticipate the number of people attending to increase during the forthcoming full moon day on October 16, officials assisting them in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event have decided to regulate vehicular movement through Big Temple Road from the evening of October 16 to next morning.

Vehicles passing through Big Temple road would be diverted via Court Road for about 12 hours from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. Further, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials have also been requested to operate additional services, both town and mofussil services for the benefit of devotees heading towards Thanjavur from neighbouring towns and districts.

The devotees who undertook the circumambulation on September 17 came from Thiruvaiyaru, Budalur and other towns around Thanjavur and Kumbakonam in the district as well as from Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, and Ariyalur districts.

While arrangements have been made to provide security for devotees walking around the Big Temple, the sources say Thanjavur Corporation is likely to provide proper illumination and other basic amenities along the path in about six to eight months since it requires funds and the consent of the elected council.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.