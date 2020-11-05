Traffic diversion for Deepavali

The police have announced traffic diversions in Kumbakonam from November 6 in view of the Deepavali festival.

In a press release the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kumbakonam, C. Balakrishnan has said that the vehicles coming towards Kumbakonam will have to take the by-pass road at Dharasuram and reach the bus stand/town via Chettymandapam and Naal Road.

In the opposite direction, the vehicles have to take the Mahamagam Tank, Gandhi Road and ARR Arch from the bus stand area. Vehicles proceeding towards Swamimalai will have to take the Naal Road and Chettymandapam route and follow the same route in the return direction.

Further, a temporary Police Control Room will function round-the-clock near Uchipillaiyar Temple for the safety of people who will be visiting the market area for making the Deepavali purchase. In addition to this, police watchtowers will be set up at Uchipillaiyar Temple junction, Palakarai and at Membalam area, he said.