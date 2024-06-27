ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic disrupted as residents block road against poor water supply

Published - June 27, 2024 08:39 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Udayanatham near here blocked traffic on the Silar-Anaikarai Road protesting against short supply of drinking water.

Upset over irregular drinking water supply, the residents, mostly women, sat on the road near the Udayanatham panchayat office and blocked the movement of buses and other vehicles. They said they had been facing erratic water supply for several months. They said they had to fetch water from far-flung places. Despite bringing the issue to the notice of the officials on several occasions, action had not been taken to resolve the issue. Hence, they resorted to road blockade.

The protest was withdrawn upon a promise by the Rural Development officials that steps would be taken immediately to solve the issue. The protest affected the road traffic for about an hour.

