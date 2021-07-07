Traffic conundrum back to square one

TIRUCHI

07 July 2021 20:38 IST

Post-lockdown, movement and parking of vehicles are back to their chaotic state in Tiruchi

Traffic bedlam has returned to haunt the general public due to full-scale resumption of bus services to various destinations and haphazard parking of city and mofussil buses around Chathiram Bus Stand here.

Since the start of construction of a new bus terminus at Chathiram Bus Stand in November 2019, town buses are operated from bays allotted along the extreme left of the road from the entrance of St. Joseph’s College towards Karur Road. Similarly, the extreme left side of the road along Shrimati Indira Gandhi College is being used to operate buses bound for various city destinations towards Central Bus Stand.

Buses bound for Ariyalur, Perambalur, Virudhachalam, Kallakurichi and other destinations in north and north-east of Tiruchi are operated on about 60% of road space near the water tank at Chathiram Bus Stand.

Karur Bypass Road, Karur Road and the peripherals of the bus stand are witnessing frequent traffic jams during peak hour since resumption of bus services. The space where Karur, Coimbatore and Erode, Ariyalur and Perambalur bound buses load passengers is said to be causing traffic jams. The cascading impact is felt right from Anna statue to Karur Road and Karur Bypass Road.

In the absence of a proper terminus, bus crew halt the vehicles almost on the middle of the roads to load and offload passengers, thereby impeding free flow of traffic. The diversion of cars, buses and two-wheelers, which are supposed to use Fort Station Road, on Karur Bypass road is also adding to the traffic snarls. During peak hours vehicles line up for about half a km on Karur Bypass Road. It has rippling effect up to Chathiram Bus Stand on Karur Road.

Private vehicles which were off the roads during the intense lockdown have begun to hit the roads since Monday with the reopening of temples, restaurants, hotels, showrooms and other business establishments.

“Most of private and public vehicles have started hitting the roads similar to pre-pandemic level. It is difficult to find space to drive vehicles around the peripheries of Chathiram Bus Stand. Haphazard parking of buses on the road is the main reason for the frequent traffic jams,” says Mohammed Hanifa of Bheema Nagar.

He says there are just a few traffic policemen on Karur Road. Buses that are supposed to operate from Chathiram Bus Stand terminus are literally encroaching public roads around its periphery. A comprehensive traffic management plan should have been in place to regulate the traffic.

