Traffic congestion near MGR statue roundabout in Tiruchi remains a perennial problem

September 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Frequent traffic snarls near the MGR statue roundabout in Tiruchi has raised safety concern among motorists and road users.

The roundabout, situated near the district court on Bharathidasan Salai, serves as a major junction for commuters heading to various parts of the city. The traffic near the roundabout remains a major hazard for motorists, indicating the absence of a proper traffic management plan.

Traffic snarls turn acute during peak hours as vehicles heading to Anna Nagar link road from Lawsons Road, and those from Bharathidasan Salai heading to Anna Nagar link Road and Puthur converge at the junction. Similarly, the problem persists for motorists approaching from Puthur and Lawsons Road.

Vehicles, especially two-wheelers, tend to dash against one another while trying to overtake to drive forward on their intended roads. It is said that the area has witnessed frequent incidents of minor accidents involving vehicles crossing the roundabout. Except for a few hours during the non-peak hours, the problem persists throughout the day.

The junction connecting the major roads becomes chaotic with vehicles converging from different directions. “It becomes increasingly difficult to cross the roundabout from at least three directions as drivers ride without concern for the oncoming vehicles. The motorists have to be extremely patient to wait for the turn and drive carefully,” said M. Joseph, a motorist.

According to road users, reducing the size of the traffic island will help to regulate the flow of traffic. “As the route connects the Government Hospital with some important parts of the city, maximum movement of ambulances is on the stretch and due to the frequent traffic congestions, it becomes difficult for ambulance drivers,” said S. Thangadurai, a resident of Vayalur Road.

Considering the sharp increase in the number of vehicles crossing the roundabout, motorists say the traffic police should come up with a solution to ensure free flow of vehicles.

When contacted, a senior police official said they would study the issue and take necessary steps to regulate traffic at the junction.

