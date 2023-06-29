June 29, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unregulated traffic around the TVS Tollgate junction, causing traffic congestion, has irked motorists and road users in Tiruchi.

The junction serves as a major access point for commuters heading to various parts of the city. With all types of vehicles — buses, trucks, cars and two-wheelers — attempting to crisscross at the underpass, traffic movement from all directions has been causing chaos in the area.

Traffic snarls turn acute during peak hours as vehicles approaching from Sethuraman Pillai Colony side, Mannarpuram Road and Pudukottai side converge at the TVS Tollgate junction. Mofussil buses and heavy vehicles entering the city drive carelessly, causing a threat to road users approaching the junction from other access points.

Adding to the woes, indiscriminate parking of vehicles in front of commercial establishments along the service lanes near TVS Tollgate and on the Pudukottai Main Road has accentuated the risk for motorists. Very often, the traffic pile-up runs up to the commercial establishments where the service lane is constricted by parked vehicles, motorists point out.

The junction connecting the major roads becomes chaotic with vehicles from all directions. Moffusil and town buses also halt near the junction leading to vehicles lining up behind the parked buses. “The authorities can bring about a palpable change by removing encroachment such as parking of vehicles in front of the shops as the service lane caters to two-lane traffic,” said P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist.

Considering the sharp increase in the number of vehicles crossing the roundabout, motorists say the traffic police should study the problem in detail to find a solution to ensure the free flow of vehicles.

When contacted, a senior police official said that they will study the issue and take necessary steps to regulate traffic at the junction.